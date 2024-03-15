Getty Images

“The Valley” couple Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally have gone their separate ways after almost six years of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed the separation.

The pair have not commented on the split, but they opted not to walk the red carpet together at the premiere of “The Valley” at Jax Taylor’s bar in Studio City on Thursday.

The news comes just weeks after Jax and Brittany Cartwright announced their separation.

Brittany shared, “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

Hinting at their marriage woes, Cartwright continued, “On my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

The couple are the parents of son Cruz, 2.

While the separation is “still very hard to talk about,” Brittany pointed out, “I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

Jax also shut down rumors that cheating caused their separation.

After Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay claimed that he was “running around town,” he said on “Vanderpump Rules After Show” on Tuesday, “Katie loves to f**king just start sh*t. That’s what she does. She plays at home and she sees something on her phone on Reddit, and she will start the rumor mill. That’s what she does. She’s spreading all kinds of sh*t.”

Jax had everyone talking after he was photographed smiling at a woman in a nightclub in Atlantic City in June.

He explained, “I had a job in Atlantic City. The lady who hires me, she takes pictures with everybody. Any kind of celebrity that comes in takes photos with the person who runs it. That is normal.”