Karla Souza Welcomes Baby #3 After 33 Hours of Labor

Instagram

“How to Get Away with Murder” star Karla Souza, 38, is now a mom of three!

On Friday, Karla announced the birth of her baby girl Giulia, her third child with husband Marshall Trenkmann

Along with posting a series of photos of their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “After a marathon 33 hours of labor that stopped and started more times than a film production during Covid, we are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Giulia! 🌸 Yes, you read that right – 33 hours."

She added, "The plot twist? The doctor and the epidural didn’t make it in time! 🏃‍♂️💨."

Showing love for her doctor and doula, Souza wrote, “A huge shoutout to my incredible doctor, Shamsah, who has not only been a guardian angel for my vagina but also navigated me through three pregnancies with grace and care. You’re my shero! 🦸‍♀️ Massive love to my doula, Talitha, the real MVP, who ensured our journey was filled with strength, courage, and the most awesome worship playlists. Without you, Talitha, we might still be in labor! 🎶🙌.”

Instagram

Karla and Marshall are also the parents of son Luka, 3, and daughter Gianna, 5.

Karla also gave a shout-out to Marshall, writing, “Last but definitely not least, to my rock, my husband, who stood by my side for those endless 33 hours, providing unwavering support and holding my leg up – this time, with even more enthusiasm. Marshall look what God has gifted us! ‘Wonderful are your works’. 🙌🏽”

Souza ended her lengthy Instagram by gushing, “We’re beyond grateful and bursting with love. Welcome to the world, Giulia! 🌍✨”

The news comes as a surprise since Karla never announced her third pregnancy.

She never revealed her first pregnancy either!

In April 2018, Souza broke the news that she had welcomed her first child.