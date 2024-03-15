G Flip on Taylor Swift’s ‘Cheeky Invite’ to Eras Tour in Melbourne! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chrishell Stause and G Flip chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on a date night at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

G Flip, who was wearing a custom suit by E Nolan, also gushed about getting to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras tour from the VIP tent in Melbourne, which happened after Taylor saw G’s cover of “Cruel Summer” and sent “a cheeky invite”!

“It was so amazing, like, I'm obviously such a big fan of Taylor Swift and all her work and her as a songwriter and performer, like, she's absolutely amazing,” she said. “The show is one of the best productions I've ever seen in my life, and I was lucky enough that Taylor invited me to sit in the friends and family area in Melbourne.”

Melvin commented, “You know people,” and G Flip insisted, “I don’t know [her], never met, but I was very flattered that she offered to let me see it from, like, a really good view.”

The invite came about because of G Flip’s cover of “Cruel Summer.” She told Melvin, “Yeah, she heard that and then she gave me a cheeky invite.”

The singer confessed, “I thought that she might have hated it. I didn’t expect her to actually see it.”

G Flip said of getting the invite and confirmation that Taylor liked her cover, “It was the best day ever. I woke up and cried of happiness.”

Chrishell encouraged everyone to “check it out if you haven’t seen it.” You can watch it here.

The couple also got to see Taylor perform at SoFi stadium in L.A., which Chrishell called “so fun,” sharing, “we had the best time.”

They spoke about how encouraging and enthusiastic the environment always is at the GLAAD Awards.

“I feel like everyone is more rowdy,” G Flip said. “People are clapping more, hollering a bit more. Everyone is really enthusiastic.”

Chrishell described the environment as “very encouraging” adding, “You feel like everybody wants to just yell so loud for everybody.”