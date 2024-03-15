Cara Delevingne May Have Lost Pets in Massive House Fire

Getty Images

Model Cara Delevingne’s mansion in L.A. caught fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Cara took to Instagram Stories to share a video of fire trucks along the street. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," she wrote.

Instagram

The star also indicated two pets may have perished in the blaze. She shared a picture of two white cats and the note, "My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have.”

Instagram

The Los Angeles Fire Department were called to Studio City around 4 a.m. to a “two-story single-family home with heavy fire in the rear, extending into the attic.”

The department noted that it took 94 fire fighters more than two hours to put out the fire and “one firefighter was transported in fair condition, and one occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation,” adding, “Cause under investigation.”

Splash News

LAFD told People in a statement, “Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members.”

It was noted that the roof of the house collapsed, while firefighters were trying to put out the blaze from outside.

Cara was not home during the fire. She was seen in London on Friday, where she is starring in “Cabaret” at the Playhouse Theatre.

Back in 2021, the Cara’s house was featured in Architectural Digest. Watch the video tour.