The Wiltern

*NSYNC fans got the surprise of their lives on Wednesday, as the boy band joined Justin Timberlake at his L.A. show.

Justin posted the big moment on Instagram Stories as J.C. Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone took the stage with him at The Wiltern.

Concertgoers – including Travis Kelce and Chrissy Teigen – were in for a treat as the group sang two classics: “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

They also gave the crowd a taste of their new song “Paradise.”

In a social media video, Chasez explains, “There is a song,” and Timberlake adds, “By *NSYNC,” and Kirkpatrick reveals, “A brand new song” to which J.C. quipped, “Which we practiced.”

When Justin asked the fans if they wanted to hear it, Fatone joked, “You gotta buy the album, goodnight everybody.”

Joey, of course was kidding, and the men launched into the tune, which showed off their impressive vocals and included lyrics like, “I’ve been waiting, I’ve been waiting forever right here for this moment between you and I. Everything is happening, it is just what I imagined, imagined it would feel like.” Watch the video here.

Afterward, Justin hugged the group telling them, “I love you guys so much.”

When Justin posted an Instagram photo of their empty stools on the stage, Lance commented, “That was fun. Let’s do it again soon. 😁”

“Paradise” will appear on Justin’s new album “Everything I Thought I Was,” which drops on Friday.