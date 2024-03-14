‘General Hospital’ Alum Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Open Field

Getty Images

Robyn Bernard, who starred on “General Hospital,” was found dead on Tuesday. She was 64.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Office press release states that her body was found in an “open field” behind a business in San Jacinto, CA. Her time of death is listed as 4:08 a.m.

The county coroner told TMZ that Bernard was identified by her fingerprints.

An autopsy is complete and her cause of death is pending toxicology reports. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Bernard appeared on “General Hospital” as Terry Brock, daughter of D.L. Brock, from 1984 to 1990. She also had small roles in TV shows like “The Facts of Life” and “Simon & Simon.” Her last acting job was in “Voices from High School” in 2002.