Travis Kelce Dishes on ‘Fun Times’ in Singapore While Visiting Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Travis Kelce is opening up about his recent trip to Singapore to visit Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player dished with brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast about how he got to visit a giant greenhouse.

"Fun times in Singapore," Travis said, adding, "I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? I'm a big plant guy. Loved seeing f--king enormous trees. It was cool as f--k, they had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too."

He was wowed by the experience, sharing, "It was awesome man. Everything was blooming at the same time, it was so f--king unique and so nice."

Kelce also praised Swift’s shows, gushing, "I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour. The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."

Kelce and his friends danced the night away in a suite at National Stadium in Kallang during her Friday night show, and fans posted the footage on social media.

There is also sweet fan video of Taylor and Travis sharing a kiss and hug after the show.

It turns out after Singapore, Travis and Taylor made their way to L.A. for Gucci’s official Oscars afterparty.