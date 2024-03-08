Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have reunited in Singapore!

TMZ has video of Kelce and his friends dancing the night away in a suite at National Stadium in Kallang during her Friday night Eras Tour show.

Of course, Taylor switched up her show-ending "Karma" lyrics once again to nod to Trav with, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

There is also sweet fan video of Taylor and Travis sharing a kiss and hug after the show.

Meanwhile, Kelce’s friend Harry Clark showed off his Eras Tour wristband on Instagram Stories and posted a video of Swift performing with the caption, “GO TAY TAY.” Travis' close pal Ross Travis, who traveled with him to Sydney, has also been posting from Singapore.

The Travis sighting comes after a coach named Eric Flannery spilled on social that Kelce was heading out of the country to see Taylor.

Flannery posted on X that he was hanging out with Kelce’s manager André Eanes at the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday.

Flannery wrote, "Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!!"

Swift will perform one more Singapore show on Saturday before taking a break and resuming her tour in Paris on May 9.

Travis recently made a quick trip to Sydney to visit Taylor on tour. He opened up to his brother Jason Kelce about it on their “New Heights” podcast.

Recalling a visit to the Sydney Zoo, Travis said, “There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us! Well, not us — Taylor.”

He added, “This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible.”