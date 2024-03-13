Supermodel Christie Brinkley is sharing her skin cancer diagnosis!

On Wednesday, Brinkley told her Instagram followers, “The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior 👍.”

Christie included a series of photos of her bandaged face after the skin cancer removal.

Urging others to get checked, Brinkley wrote, “The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST !”

She stressed, “I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up .. The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation . He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends! Thank you to Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr Geronemus, Dr Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NewYork.”

Brinkley’s revelation came just hours after Olivia Munn revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Munn wrote on Instagram, “In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and I have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined.”

After getting a biopsy, Munn underwent a double mastectomy.

She said, “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next.”