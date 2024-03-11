‘RHONJ’ Alum Albie Manzo & Wife Chelsea Expecting First Child

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Albie Manzo, son of Caroline Manzo, is going to be a dad!

On Monday, Albie and his wife Chelsea announced that they are expecting their first child. In a joint Instagram post, they said, “The best is yet to come. Can’t wait to meet you little love Baby Manzo coming September 2024.”

Their Instagram included a photo of a framed sonogram in a picnic basket.

Caroline posted the same photo, writing, “As we count our blessings, today we add one more. We can't wait to meet you, our little cinnamon bun. Congratulations @chelseajmanzo @albiemanzo!!!!!”

The pregnancy news comes months after Albie and Chelsea tied the knot in Italy.

In October, a source told People magazine, “It was the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever been to. They are the definition of true love."