Celebrity News March 11, 2024
‘RHONJ’ Alum Albie Manzo & Wife Chelsea Expecting First Child
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Albie Manzo, son of Caroline Manzo, is going to be a dad!
On Monday, Albie and his wife Chelsea announced that they are expecting their first child. In a joint Instagram post, they said, “The best is yet to come. Can’t wait to meet you little love Baby Manzo coming September 2024.”
Their Instagram included a photo of a framed sonogram in a picnic basket.
Caroline posted the same photo, writing, “As we count our blessings, today we add one more. We can't wait to meet you, our little cinnamon bun. Congratulations @chelseajmanzo @albiemanzo!!!!!”
The pregnancy news comes months after Albie and Chelsea tied the knot in Italy.
In October, a source told People magazine, “It was the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever been to. They are the definition of true love."
Albie popped the question nearly a year ago after four years of dating.