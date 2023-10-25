‘RHONJ’ Alum Albie Manzo Marries Chelsea DeMonaco

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Albie Manzo, son of Caroline Manzo, is married!

On Wednesday, Manzo exchanged vows with Chelsea DeMonaco in Italy.

A source told People magazine, “It was the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever been to. They are the definition of true love. The venue was like a quaint, romantic fairy tale in the Italian countryside overlooking the hills of Umbria.”

Hours before they exchanged vows, Caroline wrote on Instagram Story, “Happy wedding day … We love you!”

She tagged both Albie and Chelsea in the post.

Just days ago, DeMonaco teased the big wedding. She wrote on Instagram, “Home for the next week.”

Chelsea celebrated her bridal shower in September. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “So grateful for all the amazing loved ones who showed up for Albie and I on this special day. Not your typical Bridal Shower but we had a blast and bingo-ed our booties off! Thank you to all my lovely family and friends who made the day possible and extra special.”

In April, Albie popped the question after four years of dating.

While Chelsea thought they were going to his dad’s birthday, it became an “unforgettable night” since they got engaged.

After the proposal, Chelsea wrote on Instagram, “Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration. Promise we will gift you with some gran babies eventually.”

Caroline gushed, “She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement!”