Less than a week after his sudden passing at 25, Garrison Brown has been laid to rest.

A funeral for Garrison, the son of “Sister Wives” stars Janelle and Kody Brown, was held on Saturday.

Brown’s cousin Emma revealed the news on Instagram. She wrote, “Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye. We love you. I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had.”

Emma noted that she’ll always “cherish” the memories they had together.

She went on, “We planned to go on so many backpacking trips but only made it to one. I’ll miss your goofy dad jokes, our coffee runs, the dinners we shared. The times we watched movies and you always let me put messy face masks all over our faces. You always made sure that I had ate, and made sure I knew I could always talk to you. You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god I hope he’s giving you peace. I love you Robert.”

Last week, Garrison was found dead at his home from an apparent suicide.

His parents broke the devastating news on Instagram.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle shared. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."