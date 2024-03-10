Sarah Drew Will ‘Never Say No’ to a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Sarah Drew hit the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Sunday, where she spoke with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte abou the possibility of another “Grey’s Anatomy” return, as well as her highlights from the Oscars.

Sarah noted that she’ll “never say no” to reprising her role on “Grey’s Anatomy.” She added, “I’ve been back twice since I left, and both times were super special and super amazing… I love jumping back into my family over there, but I’m also very busy doing lots of other really fun things.”

Drew has been busy acting, producing, directing, and writing!

She admitted, “I was so devastated when that time ended for me, but then these last five, six years now, I’ve kind of grown as an artist in some pretty amazing ways.”

As for the Oscars, Drew loved Ryan Gosling’s epic performance of “I’m Just Ken.” She said, “It was somehow even better than the movie… just the energy in that room… I wasn’t in the room, but watching it on my television, the energy was extraordinary.”

She said Gosling’s performance was “beyond” anything that people hoped for!

Drew pointed out, “The way that it was shot was so epic and crazy… Being able to create it for the stage in such a brilliant way and then watching, like, Margot [Robbie] and Greta [Gerwig] in the front dying… just loving their Ken so much, it was just so sweet. I just loved it.”