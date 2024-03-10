Maluma & GF Susana Gómez Welcome 1st Child — It's a Girl!

Getty Images

Maluma and girlfriend Susan Gómez are the proud parents of a baby girl!

The "Chantaje" singer posted beautiful black-and-white photos of himself and Susana with their daughter, writing, "On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born."

He went on, "Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes. Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment. I love them 💘."

Paris is the first child for both Maluma, 29, and architect and interior designer Susana, 31.

The couple showed off Susana's baby bump in November at the Latin Grammys in Seville, Spain, after having confirmed her pregnancy with his "Procura" music video.

People magazine reports the dad-to-be spoke about his daughter's arrival in October, saying, "Paris, our beautiful daughter, she’s growing inside her mom’s belly and she gives me many reasons to keep dreaming… She’s everything to me right now."