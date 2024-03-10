Kylie Minogue Calls Madonna Surprise Duet ‘Incredible’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kylie Minogue wowed in custom Gucci at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, fresh off hanging with Madonna on the Queen of Pop’s Celebration tour!

Minogue chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, saying, “The Madonna surprise moment was incredible.”

Madonna and Kylie performed a surprise duet of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and part of Kylie’s U.S. Top 10 hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” on Thursday night at L.A.'s Kia Forum.

Kylie recently performed at the Brit Awards and received the Icon Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards — not to mention performing in a popular Vegas residency — and told Melvin that despite being so busy, she is feeling “more than okay.”