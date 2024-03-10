Eric McCormack & Wife Janet Attend Oscars Party Months After She Filed for Divorce

Getty Images

Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden McCormack are sparking reconciliation rumors.

The estranged couple just attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation 2024 Oscars viewing party together, after she filed for divorce late last year after 26 years of marriage.

Eric and Janet looked every bit the couple as they posed together on the red carpet.

The “Will & Grace” star looked handsome in a black tux, while Janet sparkled in silver sequins.

In November, The Blast reported that Janet filed for a dissolution of marriage in the Superior Court of California.

According to legal docs obtained by the site, Holden cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

Janet was asking for spousal support and for Eric to pay her attorney fees.