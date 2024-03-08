Getty Images

Denise Richards and Kym Johnson-Herjavec are opening up to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about their new lifetime movie “Hunting Housewives.”

If Denise thought those “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunions were hard, it's nothing compared to a group of women surviving in the wilderness after a plane crash.

The movie is “Lost” meets “Survivor" and “Predator,” but starring “Housewives” alum Denise and Nene Leakes, as well as former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Kym and actress Melyssa Ford.

Richards described the project, saying, “It is four best friends that go on a spa retreat," and Kym added that it's “a wild trip." She explained, "We think we're going on a wonderful girls' vacation that ends up being very different to what we imagined.”

Lifetime

So how would they survive in real life?

Denise said, laughing, “We both said we wouldn’t do very well in the woods.”

Kym agreed, “I don’t like the outdoors that much, not sleeping on the ground. I’m not very good at that. We would survive though.”

Richards agreed, “We would survive, and I think that is one of the things about the movie that is so fun is you see these four women who have very lavish lifestyles and are put in this situation where they have to see what they’re made of and figure things out. It's actually really empowering and it's so much fun too."

Kym shared, “You get to see the relationships with the girlfriends. You get to see a little bit more about their own marriages. Most of us are not very happy in our marriages, we don’t really like our husbands.”

She added, “But it's great, you get to see if we can actually survive this situation. Some of us may, some of us may not.”

Lifetime

Melvin asked Denise which would be harder to survive, “Hunting Housewives” or an “RHOBH” reunion.

Richards laughed and said, “The ‘Housewives’ reunions are really tough, so I would say that.”

Denise said it can be even harder "when some of them continue on social media and talking about it." She elaborated, "It's so funny, because I'm the type that I can let stuff roll off my back and just, whatever, onward and upward. I think that some of the women like to make something out of nothing over and over and over again."

Denise talked about appearing on Season 13 of "RHOBH" to support friend Garcelle Beauvais, commenting, "It was fun. I'm glad that I did do some episodes."

Of her spat with Erika Jayne, she said, "Whatever. I don't care. If we run into each other, I would be friendly and say hello. I have nothing against her."

Relating back to the movie, Denise said that if she had to pick any three Housewives to be stranded with in the woods, it would be Garcelle, Sutton Stracke... and Erika!

"I think she's really tough and would be able to get us out," she said of Erika.

Denise and Kym also dished on how they have been friends for years, going back to "Dancing with the Stars."

"We became really close filming this," Denise said. "I was so excited when I heard she was cast... She is so good in this... I said, 'You have to do more movies.' She's really good in it."

The ladies definitely had a great time in between takes! Denise recalled, "It's fun, off camera, the stuff we talk about. I wish we filmed some of that too."

Kym agreed, "We're already planning a sequel to this movie. We had so much fun working together, we're like let's see if we can do something else."

But would Kym ever consider jumping into reality TV as a Housewife?

"I love the show, I love watching it, but no," she said. "I think I would be so boring in it... I llve being a fan of it."