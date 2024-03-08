Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges are the proud parents of a baby boy!

The couple welcomed a son named Beau Devine on February 16, and just shared the happy news on Instagram.

Adam posted some silly pics of the couple pretending to cry alongside Beau as well as some sweet family snaps, writing, “Meet lil baby Beau Devine! He can be fussy at times but we’ve already learned some great parenting techniques. Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he’ll straighten right out.”

Chloe shared her own message and precious photos with the message, “Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that’s 15 times bigger.

Beau Devine 2.16.24”

Adam announced the pregnancy back in October as the couple stood back to back and showed off their “baby bumps” for a pic.

