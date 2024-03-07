Why Millie Bobby Brown Didn’t Train for Action in ‘Damsel’ (Exclusive)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is promoting her new dark fantasy film “Damsel,” about a young woman who agrees to marry a handsome prince only to find out it was all a trap!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Millie, who explained why she actually didn’t want to be too prepared for the action in the movie and also dishes on acting against a tennis ball for some of the CGI scenes.

Millie admitted that she didn’t train much since she doesn’t “really like working out.” She added, “I didn’t want to be prepared because, like, my character is going through this, too, so I was just, like, ‘Why would I prepare and be this muscular, you know, great climber when I want to see mistakes?’ I fall a lot in the film… It was all real… It makes you fall in love and care about the character more.”

When asked how she got into the headspace for the emotional scenes in the film, Brown commented, “I don’t really have a method, which I think is just what’s working for me right now… I think, for me, like, instinct, it’s just what I feel I would do in that moment.”

Millie did describe herself as an “emotional” person, saying, “I just try and think, ‘What would Millie do?’ and try and implement that in any way to bring more authenticity to the scene.”

When Millie was acting with the dragon, it was actually a tennis ball! She quipped, “That was my co-star. Loved it… Didn’t give me much facial expressions, but was always there on time so I appreciated that.”

Not only is Brown acting, she’s also an executive producer. She said, “It’s huge for me. I think, you know, Netflix has been an amazing opportunity to give me that seat at the table and that confidence . It’s been really, really exciting for me.”

Millie’s dog Winnie the Pooh also crashed the interview!