Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Engaged to Jake Bongiovi

Getty Images

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, appear to have just taken the next step in their relationship!

On Tuesday, Millie seemingly announced their engagement with a black-and-white pic in which she’s wearing a diamond sparkler on that finger!

She captioned the pic using Taylor Swift’s lyrics from her song “Lover,” writing on Instagram, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍.”

Jake also posted his own pics, writing, “Forever 🤍.”

The couple, who met on Instagram, first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2021.

At the time, they were spotted holding hands while spending time together in New York City.

Before the sighting, Jake even called Millie his “bff.”

They made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards.

Getty Images

Months ago, Brown showed some love for Bongiovi by writing on Instagram, “Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let’s do it again but better!”

In February, Jake gushed about Millie on her birthday, calling her “the girl of my dreams.” She shared, “Another year around the sun together. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️.”