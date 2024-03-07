Instagram

Paul Wesley, 40, and Ines de Ramon, 32, have finalized their divorce, People magazine reports.

The actor filed in February 2023, and now People cites new docs filed by Paul last month that say the divorce is “uncontested.”

It is noted that both "parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."

The “Vampire Diaries” alum waived future spousal or partner support payments. De Ramon asked to restore her former name.

The couple wed in 2019, but announced their split in September 2022. At the time, a rep told People they had already been separated for five months.

Since the breakup, Ines has moved on with Brad Pitt. Just last month, People reported the couple had moved in together.