Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman Welcome First Child

Getty Images

“Hamilton” stars Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are now parents!

On Thursday, the couple announced that they welcomed their first child.

Along with a photo of their bundle of joy’s feet, they wrote on Instagram, “dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. we love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f**k to sleep. love, mom and dad. ♥️.”

It looks the couple welcomed a baby boy since Ashely Madekwe wrote in the comments, “Thank you for giving my son a brother! 🥹🖤."

Daveed and Emmy broke the news that they were expecting in September.

At the time, they wrote on Instagram, “we can't wait to meet you. ❤️.”

The post also included a pic of Daveed cradling Emmy’s growing baby bump.