Celebrity News September 26, 2023
Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman Expecting First Child
Getty Images
Daveed Diggs, 41, and Emmy Raver-Lampman, 35, are having a baby!
They announced the happy news on Instagram with some sweet maternity pics, and the message, “We can’t wait to meet you. ❤️”
In one photo, Daveed kisses Emmy’s forehead as they both lay a hand on her belly. In another pic, they share a laugh.
The couple met in 2015 as part of the original “Hamilton” cast and started dating a few years later.