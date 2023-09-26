Skip to Main Content
September 26, 2023

Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman Expecting First Child

Daveed Diggs, 41, and Emmy Raver-Lampman, 35, are having a baby!

They announced the happy news on Instagram with some sweet maternity pics, and the message, “We can’t wait to meet you. ❤️”

In one photo, Daveed kisses Emmy’s forehead as they both lay a hand on her belly. In another pic, they share a laugh.

The couple met in 2015 as part of the original “Hamilton” cast and started dating a few years later.

