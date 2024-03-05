Sinbad Posts New Video Amid Recovery from Stroke: ‘Miracles Happen’

Getty Images

Sinbad is stepping back into the spotlight, after suffering an ischemic stroke in 2020.

The comedian made his first public appearance in three years on Feb. 29, virtually joining the cast of “A Different World” for their HBCU College Tour stop at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

He followed up the appearance with a video on Instagram. Watch it here.

Sinbad said of the reunion, “Man, that was so cool,” calling the event “beautiful.”

He went on to thank everyone for their support, sharing, “Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life… God has been with us and he has carried me.”

The 67-year-old went on, “It means so much when I hear from you all and you tell me, ‘Sinbad keep going. Sinbad we are sending prayers’… those words are important and I feel it.”

He had a message for anyone going through the same thing, “I pray for you. I understand what it is like…”

Giving fans hope of more appearances, he said, "Expect to see more of me soon. Don't freak out if you turn around and I'm standing right behind you. ‘Sinbad I can't believe you're here,' You can't believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen."

His family previously launched a website about his journey, revealing that in October 2020, Sinbad suffered the stroke “as a result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain.” Afterward “doctors performed a thrombectomy” and his prognosis was good.

The next day, however, Sinbad developed a new, smaller, blood clot. He underwent surgery again, but this time it “took a little more from him than the first surgery.”

His family wrote, “It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up.”

By May 2021 “he was admitted to California Rehabilitation Institute and began physical, occupational, and speech therapy. It was there Sinbad started to make considerable progress toward recovery.”

In July 2021, Sinbad was finally able to go home as he continues to receive therapy.

“His progress is nothing short of remarkable,” the site says. “Limbs that were said to be ‘dead’ are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again.”