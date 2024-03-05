‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Expecting Twins

Instagram

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have two babies on the way!

The “Married at First Sight” couple just revealed they are expecting twins.

They previously announced they were expecting their third, but Jamie just confirmed on YouTube they have their fourth onboard too.

The video shows Jamie at her ultrasound appointment as she gets the surprise of her life, when two sacs show up on the screen. Getting emotional, she tells the technician, “I was praying for this.”

Otis plans to surprise Doug with the news later, but he notices the two sacs on the ultrasound image when he pics her up. He’s also in total shock at first, telling Jamie she “willed it” to happen.

They went on to ask for prayers for the pregnancy.

Otis went on to tell People magazine they are “over the moon.”

"I've always wanted to be a twin mommy," she shared. "My little sister and brother are twins, but my mom said it'd skip my generation and go to my kiddos, so I never expected I'd end up with twins!"

Jamie continued, "After 3+ years of trying, we didn’t think we could be any more excited than simply finding out we are finally pregnant again and the pregnancy is healthy. BUT TWO! We are over the moon excited (and a wee bit scared! Ha!)"