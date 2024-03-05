‘16 and Pregnant’ Star Sean Garinger Dies in Freak ATV Accident

MTV

Sean Garinger, who appeared on “16 and Pregnant” Season 6, has tragically died at just 20 years old.

The MTV alum, who shared two daughters with ex-girlfriend Selena Gutierrez, was moving an ATV when he was killed.

His mother, Mary Hobbs opened up to the U.S. Sun about the accident, which took place Feb. 28 at her home in Boone, North Carolina.

She recalled, "I was with him when it happened. He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park.”

Hobbs went on, "He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud."

Mary said the ATV then flipped and "crushed" his skull.

"I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him," she said. "By that time, I realized he wasn't alive anymore."

Hobbs recounted, "I just laid next to him until the ambulance showed up."

Mary explained they had just gotten home from the car dealership, where they were shopping for a vehicle for Sean so he could take trips to Colorado to visit his daughters.

Hobbs shared her heartbreak, saying, "There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday. He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left.”

Remembering the good times, she said they loved taking road trips and bonding over music and fast cars.

Hobbs added, "Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to. He was my baby boy, my squishy, my heartbeat."

Following the accident, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office released a statement that said, "Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the loss experienced by the family and loved ones of the victim."

An insider told The Sun that Sean and Selena had split up, with Garinger living in North Carolina and Gutierrez staying in Colorado. The source revealed Sean had just visited his girls a week before he died.

A family insider said Selena is "not in a good place" after learning of Sean’s death.