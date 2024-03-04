Getty Images

Kate Middleton has resurfaced for the first time since her abdominal surgery in January.

TMZ posted photos of the princess riding in a car with her mother Carole Middleton near Windsor.

Kate wore her hair down and sported sunglasses for the outing, as she sat in the passenger seat of the Audi.

The sighting comes after her rep shut down speculation about the royal’s recovery.

Her rep told Us Weekly in a statement that Kate was doing “well,” adding, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

On January 17, the palace shared on X that the princess was admitted to the London Clinic for a “planned abdominal surgery."

The post continued, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Nearly two weeks later, Kensington confirmed in a statement, “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.”