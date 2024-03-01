Karol G’s Private Plane Forced to Land After Mid-Air Emergency

Getty Images

Scary! Karol G’s plane made an emergency landing on Thursday night after a mid-air malfunction.

ABC News reports, the Grammy winner, real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, and 16 others were onboard her private jet when it took off from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Backgrid

Shortly after, as the plane flew over the Cajon Pass, the pilot reported the cockpit was filled with smoke.

The plane turned around and headed to Van Nuys Airport for an emergency landing, where they were met by a fire crew.

Once the AIR7 HD was safely on the ground, the passengers exited safely and were seen hugging on the tarmac.

A woman believed to be Karol G was spotted on a cell phone.