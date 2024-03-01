‘Dune: Part Two’ Cast on Devastating Cliffhanger Ending (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Two and a half years in the making, “Dune: Part Two” is the bigger, bolder blockbuster sequel.

The story is packed with giant action and a smoldering love story between Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s characters Chani and Paul.

The film was made on a $190 million budget and is expected to make $80 million in its opening weekend at the box office and eventually rake in $500 million plus worldwide.

One of the performances making headlines is Austin Butler, who sports a bald head and no eyebrows as the psychotic villain.

“Dune: Part Two” promises an ending even more devastating than the book and leaves this sequel on a cliffhanger.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke to Zendaya, who weighed in on the ending and how fans will take it!

Zendaya shared, “It’s pretty brutal.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Florence Pugh at the NYC premiere, who noted that her character “ends the movie on a dot dot dot.”

Austin and Timothée also opened up about the epic fight scene between the characters at the end of the movie.

Butler said, “We hadn’t met and we were in Los Angeles and we individually were training in kali, which is Filipino stick fighting, and so we did a lot of individual training, and then when we got to Budapest, then it was, you know, getting together with the stunt team… We had a lot of time individually and then when on the first day that we met, we said hello and then immediately got into the fight, and so we knew that we were going to want to not leave anything unsaid… We just gave it everything that we had.”