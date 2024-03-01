Getty Images

Six years after he said goodbye to “The Walking Dead,” Andrew Lincoln is back as Rick Grimes alongside Danai Gurira’s Michonne in “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.”

“Extra” spoke with Andrew and Danai about their characters’ love story in the new show!

Danai teased, “He left the mother ship first and left it with a lot of breadcrumbs that we knew had to be resolved and Michonne leaves the mother ship following some breadcrumbs.”

The big question for their characters… Can love conquer all? Danai answered, “It is very much anchored in a love story.”

Andrew added, “It’s very much in the DNA of the original show… A man searching for his family that was the engine that drove him into the most horrific circumstances and we have two people, hopefully, going to collide with one another because of their love.”

Gurira didn’t want to say too much but noted that viewers are going to go on a “ride.”

Lincoln joked, “When do I take my trousers off? Is it episode three or four?”