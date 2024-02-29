Getty Images

Actress Ashley Benson, 34, and oil heir Brandon Davis, 45, are now parents!

On Thursday, Benson took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child.

Posting a pic of their bundle of joy’s hand wrapped around her thumb, she captioned it with a pink heart emoji.

Since it was pink, could she be hinting that their baby is a girl?

Just hours before the post, Ashley and Brandon were spotted in a parking lot in Los Angeles.

For the casual outing, Benson bared her midriff in a black crop top and pants.

Rumors were swirling that she had given birth since there was no baby bump in sight!

Their baby came just around three months after Ashley and Brandon tied the knot.

In November, Ashley’s mom posted an Instagram pic of two hands wearing wedding bands, which many speculated to be Ashley and Brandon.

Ashley recently opened up about their “immediate” connection, telling Ladygunn magazine’s digital issue, “I was just like, ‘I think I’m gonna marry you.’”

As for motherhood, Benson admitted that it would “f**king change” everything, adding, “With the birth of my child, the rebirth of my career is going to happen, too.”

A year ago, news broke that the pair had been dating for a few months.