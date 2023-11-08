Ashley Benson Marries Brandon Davis (Report)

Getty Images

“Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson and oil heir Brandon Davis have reportedly taken the leap!

A source confirmed to People magazine that the two recently got married.

Just days ago, Ashley’s mom posted an Instagram pic of two hands wearing wedding bands, which many speculated to be Ashley and Brandon.

Ashley and Brandon are also expecting their first child together. She confirmed the rumors while appearing at the Babylist Showroom in Beverly Hills with an obvious baby bump earlier this week.

In October, a source told Us Weekly that Ashley was at “the four month [mark].” They added, “She’s been eating really well and taking care of her body. Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

Another insider noted that the pregnancy “was not a surprise” since Benson was “always wanted to be a mom.”

The second source elaborated, “She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning. She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

Brandon popped the question in July.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum shared the news on Instagram Stories by reposting images of her giant engagement ring.

She shared one image from Brandon, which he captioned, “Love of my life @ashleybenson.” She added, “My best frienddddd I love you.”

In February, news broke that Ashley and Brandon had been dating for a few months.