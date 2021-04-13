Are G-Eazy & Ashley Benson Back Together?

Backgrid

Reconciliation rumors are swirling about rapper G-Eazy and actress Ashley Benson.

Two months after calling it quits, the two were spotted together in Pasadena, California.

Over the weekend, G-Eazy was photographed driving Ashley in his Ferrari as they headed to a friend’s home.

In March, G-Eazy was linked to model Josie Canseco after they were seen cozying up at a party in the Hollywood Hills in a photo obtained by Page Six.

Canseco’s rep insisted, “They are just friends.”

Pointing out that Josie and G-Eazy have “known each other for a few years,” Canseco’s rep told Us Weekly, “Josie was out celebrating her Maxim Mèxico covers, she’s newly single and they were just hanging out.”

G-Eazy dated Benson for nearly a year before they broke up and stopped following each other on social media.

Benson recently shared her take on relationships, telling Cosmopolitan UK, “I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. It's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it.”