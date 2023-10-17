Ashley Benson & Brandon Davis Are Expecting First Child (Report)

Getty Images

It looks like “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson and oil heir Brandon Davis’ lives are about to change!

Us Weekly confirms that Benson is pregnant with their first child.

A source shared, “She’s around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body. Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

Another insider noted that the pregnancy “was not a surprise” since Benson was “always wanted to be a mom.”

The second source elaborated, “She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning. She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

The news comes just three months after Davis popped the question.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum shared the news on Instagram Stories by reposting images of her giant engagement ring.

She shared one image from Brandon, which he captioned, “Love of my life @ashleybenson.” She added, “My best frienddddd I love you.”

Benson shared another from friend Theresa Picciallo, which showed Ashley smiling as she flaunted her new bling.

Theresa wrote, “Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson and @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!”

In February, news broke that Ashley and Brandon had been dating for a few months.