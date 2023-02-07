Backgrid

Years after calling it quits with G-Eazy, it looks like actress Ashley Benson has a new man!

A source told E! News that Benson, 33, has been dating Brandon Davis, 43, for a few months.

The insider claimed that they “are really into each other.”

Another source told People magazine, “They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”

Ashley and Brandon have been spotted several times already.

In January, the two were seen together at the Lakers game, leaving Craig’s restaurant and arriving together at Cade Hudson’s birthday.

Years ago, Ashley dated Cara Delevingne, while Brandon has dated Mischa Barton and Paris Hilton.

In case you didn’t know, Brandon is the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis.

In 2021, Ashley explained why she preferred to keep her relationships private.

She told Cosmopolitan UK, “The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it. People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."