‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Ashley Benson & Oil Heir Brandon Davis Engaged — See Her GIANT Ring

Actress Ashley Benson, 33, and oil heir Brandon Davis, 43, are getting married!

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum shared the news on Instagram Stories by reposting images of her giant engagement ring.

She shared one image from Brandon, which he captioned, “Love of my life @ashleybenson.” She added, “My best frienddddd I love you.”

Benson shared another from friend Theresa Picciallo, which showed Ashley smiling as she flaunted her new bling.

Theresa wrote, “Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson and @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!”

Ashley and Brandon’s relationship started making news back in February.

A source told E! News at the time that Benson had been dating Davis for a few months.

The insider claimed that they “are really into each other.”

Another source told People magazine, “They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”