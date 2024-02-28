Prince Harry Loses Legal Battle for U.K. Police Protection

Getty Images

Prince Harry just lost his fight to get more tax-payer funded security in the U.K.

His police protection was downgraded when he stepped down as a senior royal in 2020, and Harry was fighting to have it restored.

The BBC reports that the High Court decided against Harry, saying it was not unlawful or irrational to strip the King’s son of his security protection.

Instead of the protection given to senior royals, the Home Office in the U.K. decides Harry’s security needs on a case-by-case basis “specifically tailored to him.”

Harry has previously argued that this new arrangement makes it hard for him to bring his family — wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet — to Britain.

His spokesperson tells CNN that Harry plans to appeal the case, insisting he is “not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of [Royal and VIP Executive Committee’s] own rules ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy.”

Meanwhile, the Home Office told CNN, “We are pleased that the Court has found in favour of the Government’s position in this case, and we are carefully considering our next steps.”

Last year, Prince Harry lost another court case where he asked to pay for his police protection. The Home Office insisted at the time that it was not appropriate.