Lloyd Bishop/NBC

On the 10th-anniversary show for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” President Joe Biden addressed a major conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift during a wide-ranging election-year interview.

There have been rumors about Swift endorsing Biden, but is there any truth to that?

Biden commented, “Where are you getting this information? It’s classified.”

In 2020, Swift “did endorse” Biden by posting a pic of herself with Biden cookies while encouraging her fans to vote!

When Seth asked President Biden if that could happen again, he quipped, “I told you, it’s classified.”

Another topic that Biden joked was confidential was his age.

After Seth mentioned leaked documents that noted the President’s age as 81, Biden commented, ‘Who the hell told you that?’”

President Biden will most likely be going head-to-head against former President Donald Trump, 77. He noted, “You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am.”

Slamming Trump, Biden argued, “Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that for 50, 60 years, they've been solid American positions."