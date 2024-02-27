Instagram

“Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe, 40, is pregnant!

On Tuesday, Sidibe announced that she is expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Gabourey debuted her growing baby bump at a Babylist event in Beverly Hills.

The pregnancy news comes more than two years after the couple secretly married!

In late 2022, Sidibe revealed that she’d been secretly married to Frankel for more than a year during an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

She shared, “The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

When the “confused” Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest asked if they were “breaking news,” Gabourey said, “Yes.”