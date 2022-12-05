Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Married Brandon Frankel

“Precious” actress Gabourey Sidibe has been keeping a big secret!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Monday, Sidibe revealed that she’s been secretly married to Brandon Frankel for more than a year during an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

She shared, “The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

When the “confused” Kelly and Ryan asked if they were “breaking news,” Gabourey said, “Yes.”

Four months after their November 2020 engagement, Gabourey and Brandon wed “at the kitchen table” since she doesn’t like weddings.

As for why Sidibe doesn’t like weddings, she noted that her mom was a wedding singer so she went to “a lot of weddings uninvited” when she was growing up.

After Gabourey’s appearance, Brandon wrote on Instagram, “SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we've been MARRIED since March '21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life."

He gushed, “Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever."

After seeing his post, Sidibe responded, “You can finally wear your ring!"

A few months ago, Gabourey expressed her desire to not have a typical wedding. She explained to Brides.com, “The entire time we have been engaged, I've always been like, ‘No, we shouldn't have a wedding.’ Maybe we'll throw a barbecue, get married in the bathroom, and then we’ll come out and tell everyone we're married.”

She stressed, “It cannot be a traditional wedding. Really, it can't be. I don’t want anything done the 'traditional' way. Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party."

At the time, Sidibe revealed that their wedding celebration would likely take place in the spring of 2023.

Gabourey also noted that she probably won’t wear a traditional white wedding dress to the celebration. She dished, “Whatever I wear on the wedding day will probably be African print. It might have a little white, so it looks like a wedding dress, but it's definitely going to be colorful."

Before Gaboruey and Brandon met on a dating app, she couldn’t imagine who her partner would be. She said, “I just couldn't fathom what [the right] partner for me actually felt like. I couldn't imagine dating someone I actually liked. Turns out, totally possible! So, I'm really happy to have been wrong about where I saw my life going, partnership-wise. [Brandon] is an incredible, incredible partner."