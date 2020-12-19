Gabourey Sidibe Posts Fiancé's Naked Proposal Photo!

"Antebellum" star Gabourey Sidibe, 37, posted a photo on Instagram that has tongues wagging — and she followed it up with some words of wisdom for any ladies planning to DM her fiancé!

In the pic, her fiancé, 36-year-old Brandon Frankel, poses nude on a bed strewn with rose petals. The only thing shielding his package is part of a balloon arrangement that spells out, "Will you marry me."

In the caption, Gabby wishes Brandon a happy birthday, gushing, "You are the funniest, kindest, toughest, most protective man in the world. You’re always down for all of my hair brained schemes, from painting your nails, to eating rice noodle rose water ice cream, to ridiculous photo shoots like this 1!"

It was quite an out-there set-up, but she said yes.

"Anyone could be the Clyde to my Bonnie but you are the Kel to my Keenon, the Romy to my Michele, and the Bert to my Ernie!" she goes on, "I can not wait to drag you into adventures for the rest of our lives! Happy Birthday My Love!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As fun as the post is, it ends with the warning, "And if y’all want to slide into his DM’s, his girl can fight👊🏿🤕😵👊🏿."

The last part seemed to refer to an Instagram Story on which Gabby exposed a woman's DM to Brandon offering him sex. In response, she wrote, "If you DM him, you DMing me too" and "I would beat the breaks off this b*tch and that pu**y ain't gon be worth sh*t if it's in a full body cast."

Okay, then! It sounds like this couple knows how to have fun, but it also sounds like Gabby isn't playing.

The lovebirds have been together since May of last year. They announced they were engaged in November. At that time, Gabby shared an image of their bed with the rose petals and balloons — but sans naked fiancé.

She wrote, "It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"