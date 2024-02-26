‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Announces Split with BF Amos

Instagram

“Sister Wives” start Meri Brown and her boyfriend Amos have called it quits after four months of dating.

On Sunday, Meri announced their breakup, even explaining what caused them to split.

She shared on Instagram, “Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations.”

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship,” Brown added. “When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning, it's then that we need to make hard decisions.”

Meri will be giving herself some time to heal from the breakup before dipping her toe back in the dating game.

Without saying his name, Meri went on, “I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it. I know what's important to me in a relationship, and I'm confident in myself while I'm single as well.”

Brown ended her lengthy Instagram, writing, “For now, I'll continue to look into my future with the hope of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth. This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!”

In January, Meri introduced her Instagram followers to Amos.

At the time, she wrote, “Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!”

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot,” Brown went on, “but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

As for why she took several months before going public with their relationship, she explained, “I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!”

Meri started dating Amos, a year after she announced her split with husband Kody Brown.