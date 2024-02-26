Charles Dierkop of 'Police Woman' & 'Butch Cassidy' Dies at 87

NBC

Charles Dierkop, an actor remembered for his work on TV's "Police Woman" and in the film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," died Sunday at 87, his daughter confirmed to THR.

Along with co-stars Angie Dickinson, Earl Holliman and Ed Bernard, he had been part of one of TV's longest-lived main casts — all four had appeared in all 90 episodes of the classic cop series, and all were still living 50 years after its debut until Dierkop's passing.

Dierkop was born September 11, 1936, in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

He wound up with his unusual nose, he often said, thanks to beatings sustained at school.

After serving the U.S. in the Korean War, he studied at the Actors Studio, making his Broadway debut in 1962.

His first TV and film roles in the early '60s were uncredited — including an appearance in the Paul Newman/Jackie Gleason classic "The Hustler" (1961) — but he made credited debuts in film and on TV in 1964, going on to work until 2018.

Dierkop was a guest on such shows as "Lost in Space" (1965) and "The Andy Griffith Show" (1966), and was a part of the "Star Trek" community for his work on a 1967 episode of the sci-fi series.

Along with playing Royster on "Police Woman" (1974-1978), he had a high-profile role in the blockbuster feature "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969) as Flat-Nose Curry.

Later work included appearing in the slasher flick "Silent Night, Deadly Night" (1984) and in the background of the R.E.M. music video for "Man in the Moon" (1992).