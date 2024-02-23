How Dan + Shay Will Navigate ‘The Voice’ as First Coaching Duo (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are sitting in those swiveling red chairs for the new season of “The Voice”!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with the coaches, who dished on what to expect.

Dan + Shay explained how things will work as the first-ever coaching duo for Season 25.

What will happen if they disagree on a contestant? The two quipped, “We never disagree.”

Dan admitted that it’ll be “tough” having only one button and two chairs. He said, “There's only one button. There's the two chairs and there's the one button. The thing is if one of us hits that button, you're turning around either way, so you better learn to like it.”

Another first is that Reba will be the only female judge this season after Gwen Stefani’s exit. Reba commented, “Oh, this is a boys’ club.”

John added, “She has to keep us in check.”

John also opened up about how they are filling the void left by Gwen’s husband Blake Shelton, who left after Season 23. He said, “We're trying to move on. We’re trying to.”

Reba joked, "Does that have anything to do with the sage you were burning the other day?"