After six seasons of high drama, hot pursuits, shoot-outs, and standoffs, Shemar Moore and his “S.W.A.T.” team are back for a final 13 episodes.

This final seventh season only came about after Shemar rallied fans to save the show, which had been canceled.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Moore, who shared, “I’m an optimist. This game is about money. This game is about numbers.”

Looking back, he said, “So, there was a two-day window where we got cancelled. We got cancelled on a Friday around 6 o’clock and got picked back up on a Monday at 3 o’clock. I voiced my opinion.”

He explained, “I wasn’t worried about myself. I was worried about my crew. It takes a village to make this show. I may be the face on the poster but there is an army that makes this show. There is about 300 people.”

Shemar added, “Who knows? The numbers could go nuts, and maybe they will rethink it, but if this is goodbye, I say, ‘Thank you.’ If it is not goodbye, I make jokes: ‘As long as my knees hold up, I’ll run around.’”

There is no doubt the show’s 53-year-old leading man is still finding time for the gym.

“I work out to be vain,” Shemar said. “I want to look good, but you have to be in shape to do this show! So to look good, to look the part, to have the stamina for a full season its necessary.”