‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Expecting Baby #3

Instagram

“Married at First Sight” couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are having another baby!

On Tuesday, Otis took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with their third child.

She wrote, “I’M FINALLY PREGNANT!!!🙏🤰🥳 I wanna scream it from the roof tops!!! I cant thank YOU enough for praying for us! GOD IS GOOD!!! 🙏✨”

Jamie revealed that they were “trying” for over three years. She explained, “Ive been diagnosed with secondary infertility, a blocked fallopian tube, MTHFR, hypothyroidism, “low-normal” AMH, advanced maternal age, and I’m probably missing something else that was thrown at us ….. BUT GOD WILL WORK MIRACLES IF YOU BELIEVE!🙏✨🤰👶”

Her Instagram included a video of her first pregnancy test and a pic of herself with a second test.

Along with calling the pregnancy “the biggest blessing,” she admitted, “I’m still a bit in shock that we conceived NATURALLY.”

She emphasized, “If you’ve been diagnosed with infertility or secondary infertility my heart BREAKS for you. It’s the worst news ….. but dont lose hope.🙏 We have a podcast ep coming out Wednesday where I share something I did in the last 2 months before getting that positive test.”

Jamie ended her lengthy Instagram, writing, “Thank YOU again for all your prayers and positive vibes. I always say I have the best community of girlfrans bc I genuinely do! You’re so uplifting, kind and encouraging! I appreciate you so much!!! Love youuuu!!😘”

Jamie and Doug are also the parents of Henley Grace, 6, and Hendrix Douglas, 3.

In 2021, Jamie expressed her desire to have more children. She wrote on Instagram, “I just know in my heart I am supposed to have more children. I genuinely don’t feel like our family is complete yet. It’s hard to explain, but I have this really strong feeling that I’m meant to have more children living on earth and being part of this little family we’ve created.”

Over the years, Jamie has been open about her fertility struggles.