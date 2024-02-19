Madonna DROPPED Onstage by Dancer at Celebration Show — Watch Her Reaction

Splash News

Madonna took a tumble at one of her Celebration tour shows Sunday night — but the Queen of Pop bounced back with a laugh!

At her second of two sold-out shows in Seattle, Madonna was seated in a chair singing her hit "Open Your Heart." One of her dancers, Daniele Sibilli, who was tasked with dragging the chair across a catwalk, stumbled in his heels, dropping the chair backward flat against the stage.

The crowd audibly gasped at the unchoreographed moment!

Madonna rolled over onto her stomach and could be seen looking to make eye contact with Daniele. Once she did, she burst into laughter!

After bobbling the lyrics briefly — "Oh, sh*t! I don't know the lyrics!" she joked — she went on with the show, including choreography involving her standing on the chair.

Ironically, the song includes the inspirational lyric: "Nothing can stop me from tryin'!"

The rest of the show went off without a hitch.