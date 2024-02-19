How Jennifer Hudson & A.J. McLean Trained for NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Jennifer Hudson and A.J. McLean hit the basketball court for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game!

“Extra” special correspondent and WNBA star Sophie Cunningham spoke to Jennifer Hudson and A.J. separately about their training regime for the game.

A.J. shared, “I worked out last night… I went to the Y this morning to get some more training in.”

While he wanted to “have fun” and compete to the best of his ability, McLean stressed, “This is not to be taken seriously.”

Basketball aside, A.J. has been busy making new music, saying, “A lot more coming from me this year. I have more music. I have a lot of tricks up my sleeve.”

McLean just dropped his single “Electric” on Valentine’s Day and he’s about to hit the road with *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone.

He dished, “Joey and I are about to go on tour starting in March… about to add 20 more shows. Everything’s selling out, so it’s been great.”

A.J.’s teammate Jennifer was on double duty, playing in the game as well as performing at the NBA All-Star Game.

Hudson revealed that she had “about 20 coaches” to train for the game and even ran suicides!

She explained, "I’m an actress, too, so I’m approaching it as a character… so in my mind, you can’t tell me that I’m not the MVP, okay?”

Jennifer noted, “My son is what inspired me… This is unique — when have you ever had a basketball player that is a singer?”