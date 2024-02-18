Michael J. Fox Receives Standing O as Surprise BAFTA Presenter

Getty Images

At the end of Sunday's annual BAFTAs, host David Tennant introduced a surprise presenter for Best Film — Michael J. Fox!

Fox, 62, emerged in a wheelchair before dramatically standing up to take the podium. Fox has lived with Parkinson's disease for more than 30 years, a fact not lost on the AAA-list attendees, who rose to their feet and gave him thunderous applause.

"Thank you very much," Fox said modestly.

"Five films are nominated in this category tonight," he went on. "All five have something in common. They are the best at what we do. No matter who you are or where you're from, these films can bring us together."

"There's a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, they can sometimes even change your life. The nominees are..."