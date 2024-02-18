'Oppenheimer' Tops 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards — Full List of Winners

Getty Images

The 2024 EE BAFTA Awards were handed out Sunday night, with "Oppenheimer" coming out on top, winning in seven categories.

Along with winning Best Film and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy took Best Actor and Robert Downey Jr. took Best Supporting Actor.

"Poor Things," whose Emma Stone won Best Actress, won five golden masks.

Notably, "Barbie" and "Maestro" were shut out.

All the winners:

Best Film

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“The Holdovers” — Mark Johnson

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas WINNER

“Poor Things” — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

Best Director

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet

“The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan WINNER

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” WINNER

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest,”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” WINNER

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

EE Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce WINNER

Sophie Wilde

Best Original Screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari WINNER

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” — David Hemingson

“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson WINNER

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things,” Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

Best Film Not in the English Language

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“Past Lives” — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

“Society of the Snow” — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer WINNER

Best Animated Film

“The Boy and the Heron” — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki WINNER

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

“Elemental” — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Best Documentary

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath WINNER

“American Symphony” — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

“Beyond Utopia” — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

“Wham!” — Chris Smith

Outstanding British Film

“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

“Napoleon” — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

“The Old Oak” — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Poor Things” — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

“Rye Lane” — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

“Saltburn” — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

“Scrapper” — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

“Wonka” — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska WINNER

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

“Blue Bag Life” — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]

“Earth Mama” — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer) WINNER

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

“Is There Anybody Out There?” — Ella Glendining (Director)

Best Casting

“All of Us Strangers” — Kahleen Crawford

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Cynthia Arra

“The Holdovers” — Susan Shopmaker WINNER

“How to Have Sex” — Isabella Odoffin

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Best Cinematography

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro,” Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte van Hoytema WINNER

“Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan

“The Zone of Interest,” Łukasz Żal

Best Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame WINNER

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“The Zone of Interest,” Paul Watts

Best Costume Design

“Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West

“Napoleon,” Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

“Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington WINNER

Best Makeup and Hair

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

“Maestro” — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

“Napoleon” — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

“Oppenheimer” — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

“Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston WINNER

Best Original Score

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robbie Robertson

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson WINNER

“Poor Things,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Saltburn,” Anthony Willis

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Daniel Pemberton

Best Production Design

“Barbie” — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

“Oppenheimer” — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

“Poor Things” — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek WINNER

“The Zone of Interest” — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Best Sound

“Ferrari” — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

“Maestro” — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer” — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

“The Zone of Interest” — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers WINNER

Best Special Visual Effects

“The Creator” — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

“Napoleon” — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

“Poor Things” — Simon Hughes WINNER

Best British Short Animation

“Crab Day” — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak WINNER

“Visible Mending” — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

“Wild Summon” — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

Best British Short Film

“Festival of Slaps” — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

“Gorka” — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

“Jellyfish and Lobster” — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai WINNER

“Such a Lovely Day” — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs